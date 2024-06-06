Where the Celtics and Mavs sit on the NBA championship leaderboard

The 2024 NBA Finals feature two teams at opposite ends of the championship leaderboard.

The Boston Celtics, making their second Finals appearance in three years, will take over sole possession of first on the leaderboard if they get past the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks. The C's have been tied with the rival Los Angeles Lakers at 17 titles apiece since the Purple and Gold's 2020 championship.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, are looking to double their number of championships. Dallas won its first and only title back in 2011, and the Mavs can join the group of multi-time champions by knocking off the Celtics.

So, before the 2024 champion is crowned, here's what the NBA title leaderboard looks like:

What NBA team has the most championships?

As previously mentioned, the Celtics and Lakers are tied for first with 17 championships apiece. They are the only franchises with double-digit titles.

The Golden State Warriors (seven championships), Chicago Bulls (six) and San Antonio Spurs (five) round out the top five.

A championship triumph this year would make the Mavs the 12th franchise to win multiple championships and move them into a tie for ninth on the leaderboard.

Here's a look at how the franchises with at least one title stack up:

T-1. Boston Celtics: 17

T-1. Los Angeles Lakers: 17

3. Golden State Warriors: 7

4. Chicago Bulls: 6

5. San Antonio Spurs: 5

T-6. Detroit Pistons: 3

T-6. Miami Heat: 3

T-6. Philadelphia 76ers: 3

T-9. Houston Rockets: 2

T-9. Milwaukee Bucks: 2

T-9. New York Knicks: 2

T-12. Atlanta Hawks: 1

T-12. Cleveland Cavaliers: 1

T-12. Dallas Mavericks: 1

T-12. Denver Nuggets: 1

T-12. Oklahoma City Thunder: 1

T-12. Portland Trail Blazers: 1

T-12. Sacramento Kings: 1

T-12. Toronto Raptors: 1

T-12. Washington Wizards: 1

T-12. Baltimore Bullets: 1

How many NBA teams haven't won a championship?

There are 10 franchises still seeking their first championship.

What NBA teams have never won a championship?

These are the 10 title-less franchises: Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.