Suns planning to hire Mike Budenholzer as new head coach: Report

The Phoenix Suns have completed their coaching search in one day.

The team reportedly plans to hire former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer to replace Frank Vogel, who was fired as head coach on Thursday. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the Suns will pay Budenholzer close to $10 million per year.

The Phoenix Suns plan to hire Bucks champion Mike Budenholzer as their head coach on deal expected to approach eight figures per year, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Holbrook, Ariz., native will be tasked with optimizing Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/eWFMedRNA2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2024

Budenholzer would be the Suns' third head coach in three seasons.

The organization fired 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams after the team fell in the second round of the 2023 playoffs. Vogel was then brought in to coach the Suns' newly assembled trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The championship-winning coach was fired after just one season, as the Suns went 49-33 in the regular season before getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.

Budenholzer, 54, spent five seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks before taking the same role with the Bucks in 2018. He helped guide Milwaukee to its first championship in 50 years, leading the team to a 2021 NBA Finals triumph over the Suns. Budenholzer was fired in May 2023 after the top-seeded Bucks lost to the No. 8 Miami Heat in the first round and he did not coach in 2023-24.

