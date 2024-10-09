What Melton's fitting nickname says about new Warriors guard

Perhaps De'Anthony Melton's potential impact on the Warriors this season is summed up best by the fitting nickname he received early in his NBA career.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke at Warriors Media Day, Melton explained the origin of his "Mr. Do Something" nickname.

"From [Bally Sports Southeast Grizzlies color commentator] Brevin Knight in Memphis, one of the announcers," Melton told Burke. "From when I first started playing he was like 'He's always doing something, call him 'Mr. Do Something.'' So he came up with that. Honestly, at first, I didn't like it. I just thought it was like 'Go out there and do something,' like 'You're not doing nothing.' But as time went on it grew on me. The fans started to like it more."

Melton signed a one-year, $12.8 million contract with Golden State this offseason and figures to play a big role in coach Steve Kerr's rotations this season.

The 26-year-old, similar to new teammate Gary Payton II, has earned a reputation as a hard-nosed, do-it-all player who impacts both ends of the court.

And if Melton performs how the Warriors expect him to, it won't take long for Dub Nation to embrace "Mr. Do Something."

