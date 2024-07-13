Watch Steph, Tatum, Booker golf together in Abu Dhabi

It isn't unusual for Steph Curry to spend the NBA offseason on a golf course.

But thousands of miles away from home in Abu Dhabi, the greens in July looked a bit different for the Warriors superstar and some of his Team USA teammates this time around.

After the U.S Men's Basketball Team arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday for its exhibition matchups in the UAE before the Paris Olympics, Curry, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker used some of their free time to hit the links together Saturday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Steph, Book & JT hit the course following today’s #USABMNT practice in Abu Dhabi! ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/ddAtoqgjG8 — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2024

Curry wasn't able to participate in this year's American Century Championship, the celebrity golf tournament he won last year, due to representing his country in the Paris Olympics this summer.

But the golf-lover still found a way to practice his swing.

"Just hanging out with my friends," Curry said when asked what his favorite part is about golf. "My golfing buddies. D Book, JT out here. We're having a great time in Abu Dhabi. It's a great way to decompress after practice."

Booker couldn't help but agree.

"Yeah, what he said," Booker exclaimed.

The trio will have some time to mix golf and basketball before its sole focus will hone in on hoops as Team USA eyes Gold against the players in the world.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast