Watch fearless Steph, falcon stun Team USA teammates in Abu Dhabi

It isn't uncommon for Warriors superstar Steph Curry to wow those around him.

Typically, that's on the basketball floor. But on Friday in Abu Dhabi, the four-time NBA champion amazed his Team USA teammates and others around him by showcasing his lack of fear with some feathers.

After initially being stunned when he walked past a beautiful falcon upon the team's arrival, Curry stopped and held the bird, which is the national emblem of the UAE, on his left forearm.

"Woohoo," Curry shouted with his new friend on his arm.

But his Team USA teammates weren't as enthused.

Jrue Holiday stood to the side of Curry looking like he wanted no part of it. Curry turned to him and tried to pass him the bird, but the Boston Celtics star guard shook his head and walked away.

An astonished Joel Embiid stood a safe distance away -- close enough to see the action but far enough to avoid any interaction.

Even Curry's former Warriors teammate, Kevin Durant, stopped by to see what all the fuss was about before quickly continuing on his way.

Then there was Miami Heat star big man Bam Adebayo taking photos and videos of the whole thing.

Team USA landed in Abu Dhabi on Friday ahead of a pair of exhibition matches in the UAE as the team prepares to go for basketball gold at the Paris Olympics this summer.

But not without making a few friends along the way.

