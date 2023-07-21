Watch Canon hilariously distract studious Steph during thesis

Steph Curry finally earned his degree from Davidson College in May 2022, but his years of hard work off the court didn't come without challenges or distractions.

Curry's ability to balance finishing school and his personal life was on full display in his new documentary "Stephen Curry: Underrated," which debuted Friday on Apple TV+.

In the documentary, Curry can be seen working on his college thesis paper while his son, Canon, loudly stomps on sheets of bubble wrap in the background.

Steph was working on his thesis and Canon is like… 😂😂😂 #Dubnation💙💛 pic.twitter.com/xXFERy0CA8 — UG (@SCDG2330) July 21, 2023

Curry did his best to remain focused, but the noise appeared to be too much for the studious Warriors star, who is no stranger to loud and distracting environments.

However, off the court, Curry appears to be human just like the rest of us.

