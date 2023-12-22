What we learned as Steph, Warriors' offense gel in win vs. Wizards

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two days after his clutch deep 3-pointer lifted the Warriors past the Boston Celtics, Stephen Curry was back up to his old tricks again in a 129-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday, helping extend Golden State’s winning streak at Chase Center to a season-high seven games and spoiling the return of Jordan Poole.

The two-time MVP shook off a slow start after missing five of his first six shots and once again proved why he’s still the best sharp-shooter in the league. Curry made eight 3-pointers and scored 30 points, the third time in four games that he has scored 30 or more.

Curry also had four rebounds and seven assists despite sitting out most of the fourth quarter.

Unlike many nights when Curry has been Golden State’s lone star, he had plenty of help against the Wizards. Klay Thompson scored 20 points, Jonathan Kuminga was running and dunking hard on people like he has all season, while rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded his second career double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds, showing why coach Steve Kerr is trying to find ways to get TJD more playing time. Jackson-Davis joined No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren as the only rookies this season to have consecutive points-rebounds double-doubles.

Kerr was able to give most of his starters a chance to rest after the Warriors were well on their way to the blowout victory.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors’ win over the Wizards:

Kuminga comes up big again

Kuminga is in the best offensive stretch of his career and it’s coming at the right time. He had 22 points – four shy of his career high – to go with four rebounds and three assists, along with yet another one of his signature power dunks. Kuminga was 9 of 11 from the floor in the game and is 63.8 percent (30 of 47) since getting inserted into the starting lineup in place of a suspended Draymond Green.

Kuminga and Jackson-Davis have provided the Warriors with a huge lift at both ends of the court and are leading the group of young players who have made a definite impact this season.

Warriors keep cool in Poole's return

Poole’s return generated a lot of emotion on both sides but the Warriors handled it well and with class. Cheered during pre-game introductions, Poole only was booed once – when he went to the free throw line early in the second quarter.

There had been a lot of hype about his return leading up to the game but Golden State did a great job not getting too caught up in it all and treated it like they do with any opposing player.

His back fine, Podz shines yet again

Brandin Podziemski was back in the starting lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game with back issues. Podziemski’s shot was off in the first half but he countered it with four rebounds and three assists. He finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Podz is so scrappy and gritty when he’s on the court and can make so many things happen, which is one of the primary reasons coach Steve Kerr is starting him over Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins, who has done well since being benched, missed his second consecutive game with an illness. There’s no timeline for his return, which makes Podziemski’s own return even more vital.

