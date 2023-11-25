Wembanyama calls misspelled name on jersey vs. Warriors a ‘real shame'

Something wasn't quite right with Victor Wembanyama in Friday night's NBA In-Season Tournament game between the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center.

And it had nothing to do with his playing.

The Spurs rookie -- and one of the most highly touted NBA prospects of all time -- unbelievably had a typo on his No. 1 jersey, incorrectly identifying him as "Wembanyana."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Wembanyama's name was misspelled on his jersey 😅



He has now switched to a correct one pic.twitter.com/j7Ge1qiG3L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2023

After the game, Wembanyama weighed in on the misspelling and didn't find the mistake amusing.

"It’s a real shame," Wembanyama told reporters, via Théo Quintard (h/t SFGATE). "I don't know if somebody got fired, but the Spurs did their job by checking my name and noticing it. But, I don’t know, it’s a real shame."

📹 Victor Wembanyama déçu alors que son nom a été mal orthographié sur son maillot (« Wembanyana ») : « C'est vraiment dommage ! Je ne sais si quelqu'un va se faire virer mais les Spurs ont fait leur travail en vérifiant mon nom. » pic.twitter.com/CC1vnwmydy — Théo Quintard (@TheoQuintard) November 25, 2023

Wembanyama shot 3 of 4 from the field while wearing the incorrectly spelled jersey during the first quarter, and finished the Spurs' 118-112 loss to the Warriors with 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting overall.

And moving forward, those in charge of Wembanyama's jersey certainly will read it twice before game time.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast