NBA stars, Warriors fans flood social media after Steph's heroics

Steph Curry capped off an incredible comeback with a dagger 3-pointer in overtime during the Warriors' 132-126 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at Chase Center.
After erasing a 17-point Celtics lead, the Warriors fought their way into overtime, where Curry's heroics took center stage with a high-arching shot that effectively put an end to this game.
NBA stars and fans alike immediately took to social media to share their reactions to Curry's improbable shot that put the finishing touches on an incredible win for Golden State, including a shoutout from LeBron James.