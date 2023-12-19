NBA stars, Warriors fans flood social media after Steph's heroics

Steph Curry capped off an incredible comeback with a dagger 3-pointer in overtime during the Warriors' 132-126 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

WHAT A SHOT BY STEPH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kvuMmWrV00 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 20, 2023

After erasing a 17-point Celtics lead, the Warriors fought their way into overtime, where Curry's heroics took center stage with a high-arching shot that effectively put an end to this game.

NBA stars and fans alike immediately took to social media to share their reactions to Curry's improbable shot that put the finishing touches on an incredible win for Golden State, including a shoutout from LeBron James.

🧑🏽‍🍳🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 20, 2023

30 had to shoot it that high? 😴🤔 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) December 20, 2023

STEPH CURRY PUTS THE BOSTON CELTICS TO SLEEP pic.twitter.com/5cDUcKzS9i — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 20, 2023

It still blows my mind that we, old school Warriors fans, get to have Steph Curry on our team. I don’t take that for granted. https://t.co/88eLKfmM2O — Claire (@BayAreaClaire) December 20, 2023

The new dumbest loss of the Celtics season. 58 threes and 17 free throws against a team playing small ball. Just so stupid. Curry had five fouls for at least an hour, never attacked him. I’m not even gonna look at the shot chart because it will make me puke. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 20, 2023