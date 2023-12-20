How Steph, Klay made NBA history in Warriors' OT win vs. Celtics

In the Warriors’ thrilling 132-126 overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at Chase Center, Golden State stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson made more history, independently.

Ironically, the greatest shooter in NBA history made his mark with his underrated passing ability.

Curry became 43rd all-time in assists after reaching 5,851, surpassing retired 16-year veteran and former Warriors guard Avery Johnson, who totaled 5,846.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Stephen Curry has passed Avery Johnson for 43rd most assists in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/atK4TLZwc1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 20, 2023

Curry finished with 33 points, six assists and three rebounds against the Celtics, capped off with another dagger 3-pointer and his signature “night-night” celebration.

Steph hits the dagger then says "night, night" 😱😴



(via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/NQWdznCLxi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 20, 2023

The Davidson product needs 88 assists to tie retired 15-year veteran Sam Cassell at 42nd all-time in assists with 5,939.

Thompson did his part by becoming No. 8 all-time in total 3-pointers made with 2,295, leapfrogging Vince Carter, who finished his 22-year career with 2,290 buckets from the perimeter.

☔️☔️☔️



Klay Thompson has passed Vince Carter for 8th most made threes in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Wb6gHT7ojj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 20, 2023

It only was a matter of time for Thomspon, who now trails Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James by 23 3-pointers for the seventh spot all-time at 2,318.

Thompson ended Golden State’s exciting victory with 24 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal, sinking six 3s in the process.

Behind the magic of Curry and Thompson, the Warriors are 3-0 since losing Golden State veteran Draymond Green to his second suspension of the season.

While Golden State needed every bit of the tandem’s history-making effort to defeat Boston, Curry and Thompson are familiar with high expectations -- especially with four rings under their belts.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast