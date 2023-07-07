No summer league for Jackson-Davis yet despite injury progress

LAS VEGAS – The Warriors on Thursday announced the signing of rookie forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the team’s second-round pick acquired from the Washington Wizards during the 2023 NBA Draft in exchange for cash considerations, to a four-year contract. Now, they continue to wait until Jackson-Davis can play in a summer league game.

After being unable to play in either of the Warriors’ two California Classic games in Sacramento, Jackson-Davis will watch Golden State’s Las Vegas opener Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers from the sidelines as well. Jackson-Davis sustained a right hamstring injury during one of the first two days of summer league practices, and the Warriors will remain cautious with the Indiana product.

“He’s getting some work done on the side with Seth Cooper,” Warriors summer league coach Jacob Rubin said Friday following a shootaround at the Las Vegas Basketball Center. “I think it’s getting better, it’s just a day-to-day thing. He has a sore hamstring, so we’re just going to bring him along.”

As the Warriors wrapped up their morning session at a facility that features multiple courts, Jackson-Davis was seen at the end following Cooper, the former G League head coach who will lead the next phase of the Warriors’ player development system, through a handful of drills. Jackson-Davis worked around the rim, stepped back for 3-pointers and played some 3-on-3, thanks to the help of coaches.

In one instance, the 6-foot-9 big man set a screen, rolled and instantly threw down a loud dunk – leaping off his injured right leg.

Golden State is guaranteed four games in Las Vegas, playing Friday, Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday. There’s no telling at this point when, or if, Jackson-Davis will play this summer. The Warriors were thrilled to add him at No. 57 overall and aren’t going to rush him into game action.

“If he plays in summer league, great,” Rubin said. “We definitely miss him out there. If not, then he’ll be ready for us for the regular season. So, just a day-by-day thing. He’s looking better, for sure.”

Familiar Faces

A fan-favorite and key piece to the Warriors’ success was getting in work as Rubin spoke during his media availability. Gary Payton II went through a workout, and then proceeded to put up 3-point shots while Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson watched and talked to the defensive menace.

GP2 is getting work in while the Warriors summer league team practices in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/CcIjbpfZ14 — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 7, 2023

Later, Moses Moody came in after the Warriors’ session as well. Rubin knows there’s nothing better for his players to see than two champions using their offseason time to get better in the gym.

“It’s the best,” Rubin said. “That’s what this is about, that’s who we are. Our vibe is who we are. Our joy, our vibe is contagious. I think we’re trying to find it again and start over.

“Obviously we got out a little bit early in the playoffs this year, and I told our guys we have the opportunity to lay down the foundation now. It starts with how we play, it starts with how our bench is and it for sure starts with our vets being around. It’s always more special whenever you get the vets around, you’re able to talk to the team about what they’ve been through.

“Everyone’s focus goes up a little, everyone’s energy goes up a little bit. You just get a little more out of everything you’re doing. Anytime our guys are around, it’s huge for us.”

