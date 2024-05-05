Giants make flurry of roster moves as Murphy lands on 10-day IL

As the Giants deal with injuries to catchers Patrick Bailey and Tom Murphy, they've added some more depth behind the plate.

San Francisco selected the contract of catcher Jakson Reetz from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the team announced Sunday. The Giants also placed Murphy on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain, recalled pitcher Daulton Jefferies and designated reliever Mitch White for assignment.

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today:



• RHP Daulton Jefferies recalled from Triple-A Sacramento

• RHP Mitch White designated for assignment

• C Jakson Reetz selected from Triple-A Sacramento

• C Tom Murphy placed on the 10-day Injured List — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 5, 2024

Reetz provides depth after both Bailey and his backup, Murphy, essentially sustained back-to-back injuries over the weekend.

Bailey landed on the 7-day concussion IL on Saturday after taking a foul tip off the mask Friday night. The Giants recalled catcher Blake Sabol from Triple-A Sacramento for Saturday's game against the Phillies, and then Murphy suffered his knee injury in rainy conditions that night.

Jefferies returns to the major league squad after his first two starts in the Orange and Black didn't go to plan, recording a 17.36 across those two outings. And White, whom the Giants acquired in an April 20 trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, compiled an 11.81 ERA across 5.1 innings for San Francisco.

Reetz owns a career slash line in the minors of .234/.328/.478 after being drafted in the third round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.

