NBA mock draft: Warriors second-round pick projection at No. 52

With the Warriors missing out on the 2024 NBA playoffs, it's time to look ahead for Dub Nation.

Golden State will look to strike gold again in the 2024 NBA Draft after selecting Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis in the first and second round, respectively, last year.

And, of course, NBA experts and pundits already are weighing in on who the Warriors could select in the second round on June 27. Using Tankathon to simulate the mock draft order, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected who Golden State would select at No. 52 in the second round.

No. 52 (Warriors) - Tristen Newton, PG, Connecticut

"Even if there are flaws tied to Tristen Newton's athletic limitations and shooting, his versatility and winning percentage will earn him two-way contract offers.

The Final Four's Most Outstanding Player was Connecticut's engine during its win over Purdue, finishing with 20 points, seven assists, five boards and zero turnovers.

He's ultimately showcased enough shotmaking, passing and tough finishing for teams to take a chance on an older player who might not pass the eye test." - Wasserman

The Warriors are likely to have just one pick in the second round of the 2024 draft, unless their first-round pick lands in the top four. While that limits their ability to draft starting talent, it's clear Wasserman believes Newton's versatility should set him apart from other available second-round talents.

Should Newton find his way to the Bay and end up on a two-way contract as Wesserman suggested, the 6-foot-5 point guard need only look at past Warriors players like Lester Quinones for inspiration. Quinones started out as a two-way player for the Warriors last season but worked his way to a standard NBA contract by the second half.

Newton was a huge part of the Huskies' second consecutive NCAA championship, averaging 15 points, six assists and six rebounds across the season with a team-high 20 points in UConn's title win.

It remains to be seen what the Warriors will do in the upcoming draft. But more depth at the guard position certainly couldn't hurt.

