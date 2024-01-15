Kerr jokingly trolls Brown's viral presser before Warriors game

Steve Kerr just couldn't help himself.

As soon as the Warriors coach sat down at the podium to address reporters before Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Kerr poked fun at his former assistant coach and good friend Mike Brown.

"Raymond, would you bring the computer up here, please?" Kerr said as the room filled with laughter. "I couldn't resist. That was amazing."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Raymond, would you bring the computer up here, please?" 😂



Steve Kerr pokes fun at Mike Brown's postgame officiating breakdown pic.twitter.com/rgEHzaWFhD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 15, 2024

Kerr gave his best impression of Brown, who went viral Sunday night for his postgame press conference theatrics. Brown, in his second season as head coach of the Sacramento Kings, delivered a visual rundown of what led to his frustrations with the officiating that ultimately led to his ejection in the Kings' 143-142 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brown was ejected in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum after appearing to accidentally collide with Bucks guard Pat Connaughton while trying to get an official's attention.

With 9:27 remaining in regulation and the extra five minutes of overtime, Brown had ample time to gather his evidence and pull out the receipts at the postgame podium. And he did just that.

Mike busted out the film to break down why he got ejected tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/7sO8yJ3g9y — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 15, 2024

Mike Brown had to be held back by Malik Monk after he was ejected from tonight's game 😬 pic.twitter.com/t36hpcy05g — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 15, 2024

While the controversy and drama certainly highlighted the contest, the Kings' self-inflicted wounds led to Bucks star guard Damian Lillard's game-winning buzzer-beater shot that sealed the loss for Sacramento.

Brown spent six seasons with Kerr and the Warriors as an assistant coach, and while they're now Northern California rivals, the two won't miss an opportunity to poke fun at one another.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast