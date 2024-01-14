Brown holds epic film breakdown session after ejection vs. Bucks

Mike Brown brought the receipts from the Kings' heartbreaking 143-142 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at Fiserv Forum.

Sacramento's coach was ejected in the fourth quarter after appearing to accidentally collide with Bucks guard Pat Connaughton while arguing with a referee.

Mike Brown had to be held back by Malik Monk after he was ejected from tonight's game 😬 pic.twitter.com/t36hpcy05g — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 15, 2024

Having missed more than half of the fourth quarter and the entire overtime period that ended in a Damian Lillard game-winning 3-pointer, Brown had time to gather the receipts and brought with him to his postgame press conference a laptop with footage of calls he feels went against Sacramento.

Mike busted out the film to break down why he got ejected tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/7sO8yJ3g9y — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 15, 2024

Brown proceeded to break down the film with reporters for over three minutes, where he made his points abundantly clear. Although his evidence certainly is compelling, Brown likely will receive some sort of fine from the NBA for the stunt.

The laptop probably will make another appearance in the Kings' next film session as they look to dissect what went wrong in an attempt to rebound from another frustrating loss.