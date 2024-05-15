49ers use fan's viral Bosa impression to announce 2024 schedule

The annual NFL schedule release is an exciting time, and one of the best parts is seeing how creative each team gets in announcing their week-by-week itinerary.

The 49ers got some help from fan Steph Sanchez in the schedule release video they posted on social media Wednesday, whose impressions of Nick Bosa go viral on a regular basis. Sanchez, who creates 49ers content and hosts a podcast, did perhaps her best impression yet in San Francisco's video -- and the star defensive end even made an appearance.

Bosa is known for his soft-spoken demeanor that doesn't quite mirror the intensity he brings on the field, and Sanchez often posts her own take on the defender's pregame speeches to the team on social media, much to the delight of the 49ers Faithful.

Alright guys, here it is. Nick Bosa’s last speech of the season before the Super Bowl.



This one is super bitter sweet for me. It’s been a crazy week and like I keep saying the only thing that would make it better is if the 49ers take home #6. Let’s go Niners! #49ers #FTTB pic.twitter.com/0ynlLT9XkX — Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) February 9, 2024

And the team appreciates Sanchez's humor, as general manager John Lynch told reporters in February.

"[Bosa] doesn't say a lot, but when he does it's very prophetic," Lynch said (h/t Tracy Sandler). "... If you want to see, Steph Sanchez who does that [impression] -- it's pretty close; that's what it sounds like. She's got the breaths, she's got the eyes. It is uncanny how similar that is."

John Lynch on Nick Bosa’s pregame speeches to the team, with a special shout out to @Steph49K pic.twitter.com/Sx6DsjvZEk — Tracy Sandler (@TracyFGSN) February 2, 2024

Bosa, Lynch and the rest of the 49ers organization certainly have a good sense of humor when it comes to Sanchez's impressions. And they made schedule release day all about the Faithful, as another video posted Wednesday showcased illustrations by artist Rita Oak, who famously drew Jimmy Garoppolo every day as trade rumors about him swirled.

Now that the schedule is here, only 117 more days until the 49ers open up the 2024 NFL season against the New York Jets in Week 1. And, only 117 days until more pregame Bosa speeches.

