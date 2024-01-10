Kerr calls Warriors fans' halftime boos vs. Raptors ‘humbling'

Amid a frustrating 2023-24 NBA season, Warriors fans are fed up.

Golden State’s 133-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday was the tipping point for many, as the Warriors’ 76-49 halftime deficit was more than deserving of an early exodus at Chase Center.

Steve Kerr is growing familiar with disappointed fans and on Tuesday, he shared his thoughts on being booed at halftime against the Raptors with KNBR’s Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland on the “Steve Kerr Podcast.”

“This is my 10th year and it was the first time I can remember getting booed off the floor at halftime,” Kerr said to Tolbert and Copeland. “That was a humbling moment, but it was also justified. I would boo us, too, right now, after that performance.

“It was an overall lack of urgency and awareness to start the game that was so disappointing. [The Raptors] were running it down our throats, we weren’t sprinting back, we take a timeout, talk about it, the same thing continues, we take another timeout and we’re down 12 or 14. It was just demoralizing.”

The blowout loss moved Golden State to 17-19 and 12th in the NBA’s Western Conference.

The Warriors, 2-5 in their last seven games, have struggled to find consistency on the floor despite having Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and promising young talent -- unusual times.

While owning responsibility for Golden State’s lackluster season, Kerr’s focused on how the team responds.

“I was proud of the way the group fought back, but, you know, the damage had been done,” Kerr said. “It just can’t be what we’re about and who we are, It never has been. As difficult as this season has been, I would say we’ve competed. [The Raptors] game was the only game that felt like that.

“We’ve had a couple of games where shots didn’t go in and we weren’t really in it for much of the game. But [against Toronto] was the first night I felt like we didn’t compete. And so, I don’t think you’ll see that again.”

The Warriors haven’t played like their championship-winning selves this season and Kerr knows things must quickly change.

However, agreeing with fans’ displeasure is the place to start.

