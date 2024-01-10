Kerr takes responsibility for ‘five or six' recent Warriors losses

The Warriors are struggling, but coach Steve Kerr doesn't believe it's a chemistry issue.

Golden State's concerns are on the court, Kerr explained Tuesday on 95.7 The Game, even taking some of the responsibility for his team's recent slump himself.

"The chemistry of this team’s really good," Kerr told the "Willard and Dibs" show. "The guys get along great; they really enjoy practice and they really enjoy being together. The issues have really been more basketball-related, not chemistry-related, and we just haven ‘t been able to find the combinations that have clicked. We haven’t been able to get multiple guys performing at a high level at the same time.

"So, our struggles have been related, really, to basketball stuff. And I’ll take plenty of heat as well. We’ve lost five or six games that I think we probably should have won, and I could have made better decisions down the stretch in some of those games. You throw all that together, and we’re not where we want to be, but I still believe in the group. I watched the core of the group win a championship a year and a half ago."

The Warriors sit at 17-19 nearly halfway through the 2023-24 NBA season, offering little promise of figuring things out after losing five of their last seven games -- with four of those losses at home. But there is hope on the horizon; Draymond Green's impending return should provide a much-needed defensive boost, while Kerr said he has noticed vast improvements from Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins over the last few weeks.

Still, the wins aren't piling up the way Dub Nation certainly hoped they would this season. And Kerr, who has struggled to find both a starting lineup that works, is shouldering some of the blame. The varying rotations sparked some since-smoothed-over-ire with young forward Jonathan Kuminga, and the lack of rhythm on the court for Golden State appears to be catching up to the team.

But even after the Warriors' latest loss -- a blowout at the hands of the Toronto Raptors -- Kerr has faith that both he and the rest of Golden State will figure things out.

"I think there’s still plenty of time to get this together," Kerr said. "And like I said, I believe in the group, I believe in the staff, the organization, so I think we’re going to get it done."

