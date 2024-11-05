Steph, Warriors ‘vibing' after beating Wizards to move to 6-1

The Warriors are feeling good about themselves seven games into the 2024-25 NBA season.

Steph Curry returned to the lineup and helped the Warriors improve to 6-1 with a 125-112 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night at Capital One Arena.

Curry, who missed the last three games with a left ankle injury, spoke to Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli on NBC Sports Bay Area's "Warriors Postgame Live" immediately after the win.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I feel good," Curry said. "Our medical team, [director of sports medicine and performance] Rick Celebrini and everybody, they make sure I'm bulletproof before I come back and obviously a little minute restriction just to make sure.

"But it's nice to be back out there with my guys. Like you said, they're taking care of business, the last three games and in pretty solid fashion. I didn't want to be the weak link out there tonight and try to come out and do my part, but we're vibing right now."

Steph is "feeling good" after his return tonight from an ankle injury 👏 pic.twitter.com/ImBd8Qr4lO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 5, 2024

The Warriors entered the season hoping the revamped roster would jell, but everyone would be lying if they said they expected to be at the top of the Western Conference standings heading into a marquee showdown with the Boston Celtics (7-1) on Wednesday night at TD Garden, followed by games at Cleveland (8-0) and Oklahoma City (6-0) to end the road trip.

"We're trying to continue to get better," Curry said. "We know we have a long way to go [with] three tough games coming up. But I think we've really established an identity defensively, how we're trying to move the ball on offense, create good shots, Buddy Hield playing amazing, Draymond [Green] scoring the ball. So everybody's pitching in and it's great to see."

Curry finished with a team-high 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field and 4 of 9 from 3-point range in just under 25 minutes of action.

With a gauntlet of top-tier opponents looming, Curry is thrilled to get through Monday's game in good shape.

On to Boston for the vibin' Warriors.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast