Steph back in Warriors' lineup after three-game absence

Steph Curry's latest ankle injury absence lasted just one week.

The Warriors' superstar point guard will return to the starting lineup Monday against the Washington Wizards, Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters 90 minutes before tip-off at Capital One Arena.

Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis will start alongside Curry.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Curry missed the last three games after sustaining a left peroneal strain in the Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The Warriors' medical staff re-evaluated Curry on Friday, and the team said he was making good progress but ruled him out for Saturday's game in Houston.

Curry is averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in three games this season.

The Warriors won all three games Curry missed, and now they get him back for a tough stretch after the game against the Wizards. Golden State finishes the road trip against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday before returning him to host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast