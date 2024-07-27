Steph hilariously goads Ant into challenging U.S. table tennis team

Steph Curry is having a blast at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

The Warriors superstar gets to splash 3-pointers, explore Paris and mingle with his fellow NBA stars and superb worldwide athletes.

But perhaps the most fun for Curry comes from messing with Team USA teammate Anthony Edwards. The Splash Brother trolled the Minnesota Timberwolves star by instigating a matchup for Edwards with the Team USA table tennis team.

“Ant,” Curry called out in a video shared by Team USA. “Ant, they said they could smack you 21 [to] nothing.”

“In what, ping pong?” Edwards replied.

Curry was talking about Edwards being smacked in table tennis by the American women’s team.

Steph being messy with Anthony Edwards and the USA ping pong team 😂

“That’s them right there,” Curry added.

“I got some people talking about [how] they’re going to beat me in ping pong, 21 to 0,” Edwards, who initially was interviewing with someone else, acknowledged to the camera. “I don’t believe it, I don’t believe it. I don’t believe it. I’m not having it. 21 to 0? I’m scoring one point.”

Edwards is as confident an athlete as they come, but even he virtually admitted that he would get beat pretty easily -- you don’t say you can score once in a game that exceeds one point to win.

The table tennis team ran with Curry’s instigation and proposed the inevitable to Edwards.

“I mean, there’s only one way to try it out -- a match.”

While the match has yet to occur, Edwards emphasized he will go into it full steam ahead.

“How?” Edwards said about arranging the match. “Where are we going to do that? [I’m ready] whenever.”

Table tennis plus Edwards likely results in a hilarious sum that sports fans across the globe will love to see.

But it will have to wait as Team USA basketball will face Serbia -- for real -- Sunday in the two team’s first serious Group C battle.

