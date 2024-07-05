Steph unsurprisingly is first Team USA player to report to camp

In typical Steph Curry fashion, the Warriors superstar was the first person to report to Team USA training camp in Las Vegas this week.

Curry, who is bracing for his first Olympics to represent his country this summer in Paris, arrived to Sin City on Thursday night -- before the Fourth of July celebrations even ended.

Let's get it! @StephenCurry30 is the first player to arrive to 🇺🇸 #USABMNT training camp in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/1Sych6FNwh — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 5, 2024

Team USA players are required to arrive Friday ahead of Saturday's first practice, but Curry got a head start and is making the most of this special opportunity.

Curry reported Thursday night, and camp runs from Saturday through Wednesday, ending in the first exhibition game against Canada.

"Let's get it!" Curry said once he touched down in Vegas. "[I'm excited about] everything man. We got 39 days or so to get locked in and get this gold medal. Twelve amazing, talented guys ready to come together for one goal.

"So I'm hyped for the gold. It's been 10 years since I was on Team USA back in 2014. So I'm hyped to be back."

Steph Curry arrives for #USABMNT Training Camp in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/NTCHvgY7Fx — NBA (@NBA) July 5, 2024

Joining him soon will be Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum as Team USA itches to bring home the gold this summer.

