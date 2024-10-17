Steph details what success looks like for him in age-36 season

There isn't much left for Steph Curry to accomplish after he earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

But that doesn’t mean the 16-year Warriors veteran will just cruise through the 2024-25 NBA season. Curry still has goals -- particularly championship aspirations -- and is ready for another 82-game gauntlet.

Curry is 36, though, and time is as valuable as it is daunting. Curry explained to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke at Warriors media day what success will look like for him during his age-36 season.

“Never been a stat guy,” Curry said in the interview, which debuted Thursday on the latest "Dubs Talk" podcast. "Moreso that feeling when you walk off the court knowing how much I poured into your game in the offseason. There’s always that feeling of being mentally and physically locked in the night-to-night, what it takes to win.

“I still love to play the game. I would love to win another championship. That would be the icing on the cake. [I] know how hard that’s going to be.”

Curry still has a “love” for basketball. And the game definitely loves him back.

The 6-foot-2 guard has won four NBA championships, earned an NBA Finals MVP and is a two-time -- and first unanimous (2016) -- league MVP. He's also a 10-time NBA All-Star, 10-time All-NBA selection, a two-time scoring champion and a member of the league’s 75th anniversary team.

But Curry doesn't need the numbers or the accolades to keep going. As he mentioned, the “night-to-night” grind and the post-game satisfaction following a hard-fought game are all he needs.

Curry, though, is proud of what he has accomplished in the Bay. He made it clear that it's an honor to be the greatest face in Warriors franchise history.

“I don’t ever take those compliments for granted because I know all that goes into it,” Curry told Burke. “I take all the responsibility seriously and appreciate the opportunity I have.”

The Warriors will look different this season, even with Curry still there. Longtime star Klay Thompson left this offseason for the Dallas Mavericks, leaving Golden State to lean into its up-and-comers such as Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski.

Curry remains a constant in coach Steve Kerr’s lineup. And while many don’t see the Warriors as Western Conference contenders, Curry’s confidence also remains a constant.

“Being here my entire career is a big deal and being competitive is realistic,” Curry told Burke. “Very excited about the challenge ahead of us.”

There's nothing Curry hasn’t done entering year No. 16, and that’s fine. He's ready for another campaign of carrying Golden State with 25-plus-point games and 3-point shooting barrages.

