Steph voted best NBA leader, other categories in NBA GM survey

The 2024-25 NBA preseason general manager survey is out, and usurpingly Steph Curry was voted the best leader in the league.

The annual preseason survey had the Warriors superstar leading a host of other categories such as best shooter, best at moving without the ball and the player you would want to take a shot with the game on the line.

Given Curry’s otherworldly shooting skill and ability to wreck opposing defenses, he finished in the top five in three other categories: best point guard, best shooting guard and player who forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments.

Curry was not the only member of the Warriors organization to rank highly in the GM survey, as Steve Kerr finished in the top five in three coaching categories for best head coach, best manager/motivator and best offensive coach.

As the face of the Warriors' franchise, the 36-year-old is the unquestioned leader in the locker room, and his long-term commitment to Golden State has helped the organization weather the stormy seas of the NBA.

Curry demonstrated during the Paris Olympics that his basketball abilities still are at an elite level, so the Warriors are well-equipped to get out of the NBA wilderness and back to prominence. While the franchise rebounded in a big way to win the 2022 NBA Finals, the two uneven seasons since have left the organization at a crossroads.

Despite parting ways with Klay Thompson during the offseason, the Warriors kept the majority of last season’s roster intact in the hopes that the young core of Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis can continue to develop into an elite unit like the Golden State squads of yesteryear.

With Curry leading the team on and off the court, Golden State will continue its preseason preparations for the official start of the NBA season on Oct 22.

