Steph to sit out vs. Grizzlies as Warriors ‘limit his vulnerability'

On the heels of an incredible shooting performance, Warriors star Steph Curry won't be on the floor when the Memphis Grizzlies visit Chase Center on Saturday.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr told 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs" on Friday that Curry will miss the first half of the team's back-to-back Saturday after shooting 8 of 8 from 3-point range with 30 points in 30 minutes during the Warriors' win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

"Yes, Steph's going to be out [Saturday]," Kerr said. "With the back-to-back and with the tendinitis in his knees, our training staff made the decision couple weeks ago that we would limit his vulnerability in the back-to-backs. So no, he'll miss tomorrow, and he'll be back Sunday [against the Sacramento Kings], and then we'll just go from there, but we have to manage the tendinitis as best we can and just try to win games while we're at it."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

BREAKING!



Coach Steve Kerr "Steph's gonna be out tomorrow. With the back to back and the tendonitis in his knees, our training staff made the decision a couple weeks ago"



Via @WillardAndDibs https://t.co/WUKvVvn5zC pic.twitter.com/L3MrlkWzex — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 4, 2025

Curry has been dealing with bilateral knee tendinitis for most of the 2024-25 NBA season, and it's clear the Warriors want to keep his legs as fresh as possible this year during back-to-backs. After Golden State plays Memphis on Saturday, they'll face Sacramento at home Sunday before ending their six-game homestand against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Along with Curry, Warriors veteran Draymond Green also sat out one game of Golden State's most recent back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers before returning against the Phoenix Suns. But Green is expected to play against the Grizzlies and the Kings this weekend, Kerr confirmed.

"Yeah, [Green] should play both," Kerr said. "You know, he missed that game in LA with the back injury, but he's healthy, feeling good, so he's good to go for tomorrow night."

That's certainly good news for the Warriors, who are 4-2 without Curry this season, 2-2 without Green and 1-1 without both Green and Curry.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast