Curry, Kerr revel in VP Harris' visit to Team USA's practice

LAS VEGAS – Team USA Men’s Basketball welcomed a special guest appearance Tuesday at UNLV following their final training camp practice ahead of their exhibition game against Canada.

Surrounded by Secret Service security members, Vice President Kamala Harris strolled onto the practice court sporting a light-blue suit alongside Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Harris, an Oakland native, went right to Steph Curry for a short hug with a FIBA ball in her right hand. She shook the hands of players and coaches alike, addressed the team and took a group photo where Curry stood beside her.

Curry and Harris had an extended talk to the side after smiling for the cameras.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a Bay Area native and die-hard Warriors fan, met with Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and Team USA today pic.twitter.com/fgApGDm3wT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 9, 2024

“It was a great reminder of the fact that we’re playing for our country and Vice President Harris was great,” Kerr said. “She told the guys how much she admired them and how they really embodied excellence, and the fact that we are going over there to try to win a gold medal for our country.

“She said that it’s a demonstration of our patriotic feeling of being part of something special for our country. I think the guys really listened to every word. It was great.”

As a lifelong, die-hard Warriors fan, Tuesday wasn’t the first time Harris and Kerr have had the chance to connect. Kerr joked it’s a shame Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is a Los Angeles Lakers fan while reveling in Harris’ basketball knowledge and love for her hometown team.

The only other Warriors representative on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics is Curry, who also has grown a strong relationship with Harris. Kerr and Curry of course had the chance to get to know President Joe Biden and Harris better when the Warriors visited the White House in January 2023.

“I’ve met her many times, given that she’s from Oakland, and we’ve been fortunate enough to visit the White House when she was there, but also a few trips to California,” Kerr said. “I’ve met her several times. She’s a Warriors fan and she love our team, she loves basketball.

“The First Gentleman is a Lakers fan, unfortunately, but we’ll live with that.”

Kevin Durant during his three years with the Warriors won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. He also never visited the White House.

The Warriors did not make the trip of what always was an annual honor before former President Donald Trump held office. The team skipped the customary photo op after Durant’s first title as a Warrior, and opted to instead spend time with former President Barack Obama in January 2019 before Golden State’s only road game against the Washington Wizards.

“It was cool,” Durant said of meeting Harris. “We know we got her support. She’s been out here working a lot, she’s so busy, but she wanted to come out here and check us out. It’s an honor. I’m glad she was able to come through.”

Harris is in Las Vegas at an event that “will highlight the stakes of the election for Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities,” according to a statement by the Biden-Harris campaign. She landed around 12:50 p.m. PT and soon after went to Team USA practice.

Miami Heat star big man and member of Team USA Bam Adebayo is a three-time NBA All-Star who has been selected to the All-Defensive Team five times in his seven-year career. But he still is waiting for his first White House visit, and knows Tuesday’s surprise is a moment he won’t forget.

“Being able to have her there and speak to us is a dope moment,” Adebayo said. “I’ll be able to tell my kids’ kid’s kids about that.”

