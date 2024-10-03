Steph shared adorable bonding moment with GP2's young nephew

It's no secret that Steph Curry is a kid at heart, as evidenced by his celebrations and acrobatic antics on the court.

Before his viral "night night" gesture took the world by storm, it was the Curry Shimmy that was synonymous with the Warriors superstar.

So much so, that it still resonates with even the youngest generation of basketball fans.

Curry's teammate, Gary Payton II, spoke exclusively with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina for a recent Q&A, where he was asked to share his favorite Curry story.

“There’s a lot. My favorite one recently is we got on a plane to Hawaii," Payton told Medina. "My little three-year-old nephew is a Steph Curry fanatic. He’s a huge fan of Steph. He was waiting for Steph. He kept saying, ‘Curry! Curry!’ on the plane. As soon as he saw him, he literally ran up to him in the middle of the aisle and started doing the ‘Curry shimmy.’

"Him and Steph had a moment. It was just him and Steph shimmying. Jacoby Childs is my nephew’s name – Jacoby Deuce. Any time that Jacoby gets to see him and have an interaction is probably my favorite.”

While Curry's "night night" celebration has been his recent go-to move, the Curry Shimmy was iconic in its own right.

Need a refresher?

Should Curry hit a clutch 3-point shot and break out the shimmy in a game this season, we know Payton's nephew will join him from wherever he's watching.

