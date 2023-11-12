Warriors' Curry becomes oldest NBA player to achieve rare scoring feat

Through the first 10 games of his age-35 season, the endurance of Warriors superstar Steph Curry continues to impress.

Curry, who’s averaging 30.0 points for the 6-4 Warriors, became the oldest player in NBA history to average at least 30.0 points through his first 10 games of a season after Golden State’s 118-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night at Chase Center.

Stephen Curry is the oldest player to average 30 points through his first 10 games of a season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/v7lA3iTuGh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 12, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In his 15th year, Curry is playing 32.1 minutes per game and shooting a steady 49.5 percent from the field and a ridiculous 45.2 percent on 3-pointers.

The nine-time All-NBA guard also remains well-rounded, averaging 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season.

Only 13 days ago, when Curry torched the New Orleans Pelicans for 42 points, coach Steve Kerr described how his starting point guard has aged like fine wine.

“He looks better than ever at 35 [years old]," Kerr told reporters. “He puts the work in every summer. He’s constantly looking for edges in his training. There’s a reason he’s Steph Curry. It’s just stunning to watch.”

"He looks better than ever at 35 [years old]."



Steve Kerr can't help but marvel at Steph Curry's current level of play pic.twitter.com/wJxaaWu5zp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2023

This season, Curry is picking up right where he left off. The nine-time NBA All-Star averaged 29.4 points in 56 games last season.

Golden State’s future Hall of Famer also is three seasons removed from his second NBA scoring title, which Curry earned for averaging 32.0 points per game at the age of 33 during the 2020-2021 season.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the oldest player to average 30 points per game for an entire season, which he did at the age of 37 when he averaged 30.3 points per contest during the 2020-2021 NBA season.

However, that figure could be up for grabs as Curry’s longevity remains unwavering.

With 72 games to go, expect Curry to sustain his 30-point average, as the inconsistent Warriors need the scoring.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast