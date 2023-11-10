Why Warriors' Curry isn't making 2023-24 NBA scoring title a goal

Steph Curry has averaged 30.0 points through the Warriors’ first nine games of the 2023-2024 NBA season, good for fourth-most entering Friday's action.

While Curry’s scoring dominance puts him in early contention for a third NBA scoring title, Golden State’s superstar guard won’t lose sight of bigger plans to pursue the accolade.

Does Steph have his eyes set on another scoring title? 👀 pic.twitter.com/lcWfJ7Nace — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 9, 2023

“That materializes throughout the season,” Curry told reporters after Warriors’ 108-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. “It’s not a goal. It’s not something that I’m obsessing over. You play the game and you take the shots that you think you’re supposed to take and make. You know, shoot at a high clip and efficiency and all that.”



Curry knows that the Warriors' overall success will lead to personal accolades, like a scoring title.

However, the nine-time NBA All-Star acknowledged he will track the race as the year continues, assuming he's still among the league leaders.

“When I won it the two years before, I was just playing basketball,” Curry explained to reporters. “That was the result. At the end of the year, you start looking at it a little more if you’re in the chase. But it’s not a goal at all.”

Curry won his first scoring title during the 2015-2016 season, scoring 30.1 points per game. He also became the first player to accomplish the feat while shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent on 3-point attempts and 90 percent from the charity stripe, becoming the first unanimous MVP in league history.

During the 2020-2021 season, Curry took the scoring title a second time by averaging 32.0 points per game, though Golden State’s year would end in the Play-In Tournament.

Curry currently is in the NBA’s top five in points per game, only trailing rival stars such as Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell and Luka Dončić.

While Curry chooses to look beyond scoring titles, fans of the future Hall of Famer will keep track of the race as the year plays out.

