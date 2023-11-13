Unbelievable Curry stat puts Warriors' offensive woes into perspective

Superstar Steph Curry has done everything and more for the inconsistent 6-5 Warriors.

The 35-year-old is averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists and already has earned Western Conference Player of the Week among more impressive nods after 11 games to start the 2023-24 NBA season.

But Curry is alone in one league-wide statistic that embodies what the future Hall of Famer means to Golden State, especially this season.

Curry is the only player on Golden State to record over 20 points in a game this year, which the nine-time NBA All-Star has done a league-high 11 times.

For the rest of the NBA, 125 players have scored over 20 points at least once this season, which averages out to about four players per team, as shared by NBA Today's Malika Andrews.

A wow stat from NBA Today:



Golden State’s supporting cast has been disappointing offensively, considering the Warriors feature Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul and Draymond Green, all players capable of aiding Curry with scoring or at least facilitating.

In particular, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins’ scoring has severely declined this season, as the former All-Star is posting 10.5 points per game, compared to a career average of 19.0.

Besides Wiggins, Thompson and Paul haven’t flashed any promise on the perimeter and currently are shooting a combined 25.45 percent from the 3-point line this year.

Collectively, Golden State is shooting a mere 44.8 percent from the field this season, which puts the Warriors at fifth-worst in the NBA.

In the Warriors’ six wins this season, Curry is averaging 32 points per game, meaning he has to dominate every night for Golden State to have a shot at winning.

As Curry etches his name beside more impressive figures, the Warriors need to have his back with improved productivity on the offensive side of the floor.

