What we learned as Steph, LeBron save Team USA in win vs. Germany

Monday’s rematch of the 2023 FIBA World Cup semifinals where Team USA fell to Germany a year ago felt like much more than an exhibition. Team USA entered the day ranked No. 1 FIBA. Germany was only two spots behind at No. 3.

This was a statement, not a tune-up, and Team USA came out on top in a 92-88 comeback victory at O2 Arena in London. They entered the fourth quarter down three after a third quarter where they were outscored by 10.

The win made Team USA a perfect 5-0 in their Showcase ahead of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, which begin on Friday. Team USA’s first Olympic game is Sunday against Serbia, a team they beat 105-79 on July 17.

In Team USA’s final exhibition game, they were cold from behind the 3-point line and continued to turn the ball over too much. Germany made seven more 3-pointers than them, and had seven fewer turnovers. Still, LeBron James came through in the clutch and Team USA’s ability to out-rebound Germany and get to the hole made all the difference.

Here are three takeaways from Team USA’s big win before the Olympics.

A Movie

The goal is gold. How they get there, fans hope, is a road full of highlight moments. Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards gave us all a jaw-dropping moment on both sides of the ball.

It all started with Embiid pinning a dunk attempt against the backboard and wagging his finger at his German opponent. Edwards grabbed the loose ball, went coast to coast with his left hand, crossed to his right at the 3-point line and took off for flight.

Watch the play again. And again and again.

Embiid and Edwards made a movie in London before Team USA goes to Lille, France.

Showtime Steph Struggles

With a chance to tie the game and only six-plus minutes remaining, Steph Curry went behind the back to skate through the Germany defense through contact.

Curry then did something he almost never does. He failed to complete the 3-point play, missing his free throw and keeping the game tied. He quickly made up for it, connecting on a no-look pass to Devin Booker before the Phoenix Suns star went lefty for a ridiculous made shot.

But Curry overall struggled, particularly from 3-point range. He scored 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting and made only one of his seven tries for three. He did have some big-time drives to the basket, and was a team-high plus-10.

Captain America

James on Monday morning was given the honor of being the United States’ flag-bearer at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony. His fellow USA Olympians voted James as the country’s official flag-bearer.

He then played hero again for Team USA.

The 39-year-old had to save them from an historic upset to South Sudan on Saturday, and then led the way down the stretch against Germany. James got the job done both with his brute strength and outside shot.

Nothing is new for James in his storied basketball career. What he’s doing at 39 years old has to be remembered. Team USA’s oldest player scored a team-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He was the difference again, and his younger teammates need to be closer to the same level.

