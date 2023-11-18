Kerr states Curry has ‘decent chance' to return for Warriors-Thunder

The Warriors, losers of five consecutive games, certainly could use Steph Curry back on the court.

That might happen Saturday night when Golden State takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center, as coach Steve Kerr revealed Friday on 95.7 The Game that things are looking good for the star point guard.

"He's feeling a lot better and he went through all of practice," Kerr said on the "Willard and Dibs" show. "The plan is just to see how he feels in the morning, but I think there's a decent chance he'll play [Saturday]."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Curry has missed the Warriors' last two games with right knee soreness after appearing to injure himself this past Sunday in a fall against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On Wednesday afternoon, Golden State announced an MRI on Curry's knee revealed no structural damage and that the nine-time NBA All-Star would be re-evaluated later in the week.

As of Saturday morning, Curry is listed as questionable for the Warriors-Thunder game. Gary Payton II has been ruled out for the clash with what is listed as a left foot strain after injuring it in Golden State's loss to OKC on Thursday.

"He rolled his ankle pretty badly coming down on Chet Holmgren's foot," Kerr told "Willard and Dibs" of Payton's injury. "So he was in a boot today. He had an MRI; it wasn't anything that looks terrible in the imaging, but he's definitely going to miss at least tomorrow, and then kind of day to day from there."

Gary Payton II went to the locker room after sustaining an apparent injury here pic.twitter.com/yQeOBWhJg9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2023

The Warriors undoubtedly will feel Payton's absence on the floor Saturday, especially on defense after the Thunder poured in 19 3-pointers against them in Thursday's loss. Curry's potential return would provide a much-needed offensive spark for Golden State on the other end of the court, where the struggling Warriors are shooting 3s at a 33.8-percent clip and shooting 41.4 percent overall in Curry's absence.

The Warriors will look to end their five-game losing streak against the Thunder on Saturday, with full NBC Sports Bay Area coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. PT with "Warriors Pregame Live" and tip-off at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast