Steph reveals irrational fear he'd be Warriors' ‘weak link' in return

The Warriors had been playing so well while Stephen Curry rested his injured ankle that the two-time NBA MVP really had only one thing on his mind when he made his return against the Washington Wizards on Monday night: Don’t mess it up.

As if that ever were a question.

Curry made a triumphant and successful return to the court while helping the Warriors kick off an important prove-it four-game road trip. The Chef knocked down 7 of 15 shots attempts, including 4 of 9 behind the arc, and finished with a solid season-high and team-leading 24 points in 24 minutes.

All of that came while on a minutes restriction, something that’s probably no longer in coach Steve Kerr’s plans after Curry’s flurry.

“Probably depends on how he comes out tomorrow,” Kerr told reporters at Capital One Arena after the Warriors’ 125-112 victory over the Wizards. “There were no problems at all tonight. He got through everything well. Assuming he feels good tomorrow, don’t anticipate a big minutes restriction or anything like that for Boston.”

Steve Kerr provides a postgame update on Steph Curry's health pic.twitter.com/9vur38Ac17 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 5, 2024

That was in reference to Wednesday’s game against the defending-NBA champion Celtics, a game that will be Golden State's best litmus test of the 2024-25 NBA season so far.

The Warriors' outlook for that game is a lot brighter with Curry back in the mix.

Curry's gimpy ankle limited him to spectator status for most of the last week. After a slow and methodical rehab, the mercurial point guard came back and looked very much like the player that Warriors fans have grown accustomed to.

But like all good chefs, Curry wanted to make sure that coming back wouldn’t disrupt what has already been a good thing.

“They’ve been taking care of business the last three games in pretty solid fashion, so I didn’t want to be the weak link out there tonight and tried to come out and do my part,” Curry said on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Warriors Postgame Live” show. “We’re vibing right now. We’re trying to continue to get better.

"We know we have a long way to go. But I think we’ve really established an identity defensively, how we’re trying to move the ball offensively and create good shots. Everybody’s pitching in, and it’s great to see.”

Steph is "feeling good" after his return tonight from an ankle injury 👏 pic.twitter.com/ImBd8Qr4lO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 5, 2024

As for his ankle, Curry said he still was able to be aggressive against the Wizards while trying to navigate his way carefully through the game.

“Our medical team makes sure I’m bulletproof before I come back,” Curry said. “I feel good. It’s still early in the year and you’re trying to build up the endurance. The ankle feels fine. It’s just you don’t want to be in a position where you get fatigued and put yourself in jeopardy. This is a good stepping stone.”

