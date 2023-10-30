Curry drops savage quote about Brooks after Warriors' win vs. Rockets

The Warriors are very familiar with Dillon Brooks' game -- or antics, rather.

Steph Curry reminded the world of that Sunday night after Golden State walked away with a 106-95 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, dropping a perfect assessment of Brooks on "Warriors Postgame Live" following the victory.

"Well, we know what he's about, and his reputation," Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli. "I don't get caught up in that -- I just play basketball, so you obviously let the game do the talking. Whenever you know a team's coming in hungry to beat you -- there's a lot of history with [Brooks], specifically -- but at the end of the day you just hoop.

"The results speak for themselves, and I like to have fun out here. Especially fourth quarter when it's winning time."

Steph and the Warriors didn't get caught up in Dillon Brooks' antics pic.twitter.com/f7Amf1AtuL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 30, 2023

There was no hope for Brooks against the Baby-Faced Assassin on Sunday, whose game certainly did the talking. Curry's fourth-quarter flurry of four straight 3-pointers put the game away for the Warriors, and produced a hilarious new celebration from the four-time NBA champion after he made Brooks look silly on one of those shots.

STEPH HAS LOST HIS MIND 😳 pic.twitter.com/1Y6XCxEGpD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 30, 2023

Brooks and the Warriors go way back, of course, thanks to his time on the Memphis Grizzlies. From his play that "broke the code" and injured Gary Payton II during the 2022 Western Conference semifinals to countless back-and-forth trash talk with various Warriors veterans, it's safe to say Brooks will be a Golden State adversary for the rest of his career.

But on Sunday, Curry reminded Brooks of what his own game is about -- and the winless Houston Rockets might be thinking about it for quite some time.

