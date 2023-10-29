Curry hilariously compares viral 3-point reaction to ‘Home Alone' meme

In the midst of hitting four straight clutch 3-pointers to put the Houston Rockets away in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 106-95 win Sunday at Toyota Center, superstar Steph Curry added another legendary reaction to his repertoire.

Curry explained his viral expression while running down the court to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Laura Britt, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli on "Warriors Postgame Live," comparing his celebration to one of his favorite films.

Cast Steph in the next Home Alone movie 🤣



Warriors Postgame Live is airing now on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming here: https://t.co/DNGk4ZLJ75 pic.twitter.com/DJifCCPlir — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 30, 2023

“My favorite holiday movie, 'Home Alone,' " Curry told Britt, Mullin and Ezeli. “That was the Macaulay Culkin running around the house situation. I don’t know where it came from. You know me. None of it is choreographed. I just like to have fun out here and put on a show in that respect.

"So, especially a shot like that, where you had things going and just having fun.”

The “Macaulay Culkin,” as the future Hall of Famer called it, replaced his patented "night night" celebration Sunday in Houston. He unleashed it after snatching the ankles of the instigative Rockets guard Dillion Brooks and nailing a 3-pointer to put the Warriors up 11 points with about three minutes to go in the game.

STEPH HAS LOST HIS MIND 😳 pic.twitter.com/1Y6XCxEGpD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 30, 2023

Considering Curry was quiet from the floor before his flurry of 3s and showcased his celebration after scoring over Brooks, it makes sense why the bucket was worthy of a hilarious reaction.

The Warriors’ four-time NBA champion finished the victory with 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block, stepping up when Golden State needed him most.

Most importantly, Curry added another elite celebration to his arsenal.

