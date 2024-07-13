Dunleavy ‘confident' Steph will spend entire NBA career with Warriors

While much of the focus has been potential contract extensions for 2021 first-round draft picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the Warriors biggest star also is eligible for a new deal this summer.

Steph Curry, entering the third season of a four-year, $215 million contract is eligible to sign an extension that likely would keep him among the NBA's highest-paid players as he ages into his late-thirties.

During a press conference with reporters Friday, Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy was asked about a potential Curry extension, before confidently voicing he expects the superstar point guard to remain a Warrior for the duration of his NBA career.

"Yeah, we'll talk about that too. I mean that guy [Curry], kind of whatever he wants," Dunleavy told reporters. "It [has] been a sprint here getting through the draft, free agency, summer league and all that. All that stuff will get figured out. I think I can say pretty confidently he will be a Warrior for life."

Mike Dunleavy on Steph being eligible for a contract extension this summer pic.twitter.com/4L83oKYjlW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 13, 2024

While it comes as no surprise to hear Dunleavy express confidence that Golden State's greatest player in franchise history will remain with the only NBA organization he has ever known, the recent departure of another Warriors legend demonstrated the grim reality of the business side of things in professional basketball.

Curry has spent his entire 15-year NBA career in the Bay, leading Golden State to four championships while winning two MVPs and forever changing the sport of basketball.

Undoubedtly the greatest player in franchise history, Curry already has stamped his Warriors legacy, but his resume in Golden State still remains far from complete as he pursues his fifth NBA championship.

Any potential extension for Curry seems to be a matter of "when" rather than "if" with Golden State's brass confident the superstar will be among the rare club of elite players to spend their entire NBA careers with a single franchise.

