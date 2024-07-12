Watch Podz hilariously call Steph by his little-used birth name

Despite his "baby-faced assassin" nickname, Steph Curry now is a 36-year-old NBA veteran that has been through plenty.

Curry has more than earned his status as the Warriors leader and a mentor for the franchise's young players.

But that doesn't mean those same youngsters don't have a little fun with Curry at times.

A video posted this week by the Warriors showed guard Brandin Podziemski messing around with his older teammate, saying, "Hey Wardell," to Curry in the Team USA hotel in Las Vegas.

Podziemski, along with Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, was a part of the USA Select Team training with the top American squad ahead of the Olympics.

Wardell, of course, is his actual first name; he was born Wardell Stephen Curry II after his father, known as Dell Curry.

Curry has had other funny past incidents in which he has been called Wardell, such as when a reporter asked him a question during a 2021 press conference.

That name appears to have a certain connotation for Curry, as he explained on the "Beyond the Fairway" podcast in 2021.

"If you really, really know me, and you want to get under my skin a little bit, you go with Wardell. So there's three options there," Curry explained. "There's Stephen, which is -- I kind of know what the relationship is. If you go Wardell, that means we go way back."

Podziemski, who's only heading into his second year with Golden State, doesn't quite go way back with Curry. However, that comfort to engage in teammate banter is a good indication for the Warriors' team culture as the franchise transitions into a new era.

