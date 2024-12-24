Steph feels ‘sense of urgency' as NBA career nears its end

It's OK to accept the inevitable, and that's the message Warriors star Steph Curry has carried with him during his 16th NBA season.

While that has provided Curry with a sense of freedom and appreciation as his historic career nears its end, the Golden State legend also knows time is running out to add on to his legacy.

"More [thought] than I probably have before," Curry told ESPN's Malika Andrews when asked how much he thinks about how much longer he'll play. "I think it's OK to accept and acknowledge that the end is near at whatever point, but only because it allows you to enjoy what's happening right now.

"But I think the more you talk about it, the more you acknowledge it, it levels up the sense of urgency of the moment now."

.@malika_andrews with Stephen Curry on his 16-year NBA career and how much longer he wants to play professional basketball. pic.twitter.com/s8SDWSHCwm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 24, 2024

Curry added to his already long list of accolades by winning a fourth championship in 2022 and earning NBA Finals MVP. And this summer, the 36-year-old became a first-time Olympian with Team USA and brought home the gold medal with a performance that will go down in history.

But it's clear Curry hopes to make the most of his final years in the NBA, too, despite all he has accomplished -- and another ring with the Warriors certainly is at the top of his list. Golden State started the 2024-25 NBA season on a hot stretch but since has cooled down, and the team now sits eighth in the Western Conference with a 15-13 record.

It has been a somewhat rocky stretch for Curry recently as well, who is dealing with bilateral knee tendinitis and shot just 2 of 13 from the field in the Warriors' 111-105 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday, two games after failing to score a field goal in a blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Curry can't ever be counted out, however, as those two poor shooting performances sandwiched a clutch 31-point performance in Golden State's 113-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. And while the Warriors attempted to give Curry some scoring help in their trade acquisition of Dennis Schröder, more moves might need to be made if the team wants to make the most of Steph's remaining seasons.

"No secret ... it always has been and still is a goal of mine to be a Warrior for life, to stay competitive throughout that process," Curry said in October after signing a one-year contract extension worth a reported $62.6 million, which will keep him with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season. "I know it's kind of unheard of, the short list of guys that have been in that position. ...

"I'm very confident in the fact that being here and being a relevant winning team is possible. Until I'm proven otherwise, that's the way I'm moving forward."

Time is ticking, but it's clear Curry welcomes the challenge.

