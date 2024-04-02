Report: Steph, Klay vs. Clark, Ionescu 3-point shootout in works

Steph Curry has been one of the most exciting shooters to watch in the basketball universe for more than a decade now, but he might have some competition.

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark has been the latest and greatest addition to a newfound rising love and admiration for women's sports, making a similar impact as WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.

While Ionescu recently made history by making her mark at this past NBA All-Star Weekend during a first-ever WNBA vs. NBA 3-point shootout against Curry, the annual event could take the next steps toward emerging the two leagues together at next year's All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

"At this point, Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu is very likely for next year," NBA Insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday morning on FanDuel TV. "And next year's All-Star Weekend is in the Bay Area, in San Francisco, at Chase Center in 2025. And I'm told, with Caitlin Clark and potentially Klay Thompson, to make it 2 v. 2. I'm told Steph Curry has specifically brought up potentially having Klay Thompson in this competition for next year.

"Could a guy like Damian Lillard be a candidate as well to join Steph Curry? But those two guys potentially against Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark, those are all conversations that are going to continue to go on in the coming months and as we get into the 2024-25 season."

Clark's 41-point performance lifted Iowa past LSU in an epic rematch of last year's NCAA national championship, defeating Angel Reese and the Tigers 94-87 Monday night to advance her Hawkeyes to the Final Four.

She still has some unfinished business as her senior year comes to an end, but her future at the professional level already is blindingly bright.

And now, the two women's basketball icons could come face-to-face against another pair of sharpshooters, in the form of a dynastic duo and four-time NBA champions.

