Dub Nation bestows splashy nickname on new Steph-Buddy backcourt

Now that the dust has settled on the Buddy Hield sign-and-trade deal, Warriors fans have given the new Golden State backcourt duo a fitting nickname.

While Steph Curry and the recently departed Klay Thompson were known as the Splash Brothers, fans have dubbed the new sharpshooting pair the “Splash Buddies,” (h/t SI’s Tom Dierberger).

Hield is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, shooting a solid 40 percent from beyond the arc in his eight-year career in the NBA. While he never will replace Thompson, he will give the new-look Warriors squad another dangerous perimeter shooter.

Warriors fans remember Hield well from his five-season stint with the Sacramento Kings, where he developed into one of the top long-range specialists in the league, winning the 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest.

Big changes have taken place in Golden State after the start of free agency, with the franchise waiving Chris Paul and agreeing to a sign-and-trade deal with Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks. Now with the additions of Hield, De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson, the re-tooled Golden State lineup will look to improve on last season’s play-in-game defeat to the Kings.

While the Splash Buddies does not have the same ring to it as the Splash Brothers, Hield and Curry will still drop 3-pointers at an impressive clip this upcoming NBA season.

