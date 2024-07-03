Why Draymond was ‘sad' but excited for CP3's Spurs move

While Draymond Green is sad about Chris Paul’s Warriors exit, he is excited about his friend’s new gig with the San Antonio Spurs.

On a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” the Golden State veteran expressed his disappointment that Paul and the Warriors parted ways but also his excitement to see the Point God team up with Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.

“Another one that I am very sad about is CP [Chris Paul],” Green said. “I don’t know if it was documented on how we hated each other, but I am very sad to know that he’s leaving this team. Because in my head, I’m like ‘Man, seeing CP finishing his career here, that would be dope,’ and again this is part of the business that sucks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“One year with CP and I’m like ‘Man, I really love this dude, like he’s incredible, one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,' and then he’s gone, and that is the weird part about this business, but it made me really sad. So, between, like, in a day of finding out that Klay [Thompson] and CP [are leaving], I’ve been sad the last few days trying to process my thoughts.

“Nonetheless, CP, Pop [Spurs coach Gregg Popovich] still is a genius, pairing CP with Wemby to teach that young fella the way. CP is one of the greatest vets I’ve ever been around and that’s going to be great.”

After Golden State could not work out a suitable trade, the team waived Paul, freeing him up to agree to a one-year, $11 million contract with the Spurs. The pairing of Paul with NBA Rookie of the Year Wembanyama will give San Antonio a strong alley-oop threat on every possession and bring veteran stability to a young Spurs squad.

Wembanyama is expected by many to be the next dominant big man in the NBA, so Green is undoubtedly thrilled to see his friend paired up with such a dynamic young player.

Still, it must sting for Green as Paul and Thompson have left Golden State in free agency, leaving the Warriors with plenty of roster questions heading into the rest of the offseason.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast