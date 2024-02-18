Sabrina teases twist to next year's 3-point challenge vs. Steph

Sabrina Ionescu didn't beat Steph Curry in their All-Star 3-point shootout Saturday night, but she already is thinking about her next chance to do so.

Ionescu was asked if Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark could join her on the court during next year's All-Star festivities in San Francisco, and she didn't turn down a potential 2 vs. 2 3-point contest with Curry and his partner of choice.

"Well we've been talking about finding different ways to change this up next year," Ionescu told reporters in Indianapolis, sitting next to Curry. "I think he has a partner in mind that's going to join him. So I'm open to any partner that can help me win and take that belt that he has away from him."

We asked Sabrina Ionescu and Steph if Caitlin Clark would be a possible addition to their 3-point contest next year. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RRfZWvoL2j — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 18, 2024

Curry didn't disclose that "partner in mind," although it'd be hard to imagine it being anyone other than his fellow Splash Bro and Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson.

The two have lit up the Chase Center floor together for years from behind the arc, and the dynamic duo could do the same when they host the annual three-day event in 2025.

Meanwhile, Ionescu and Clark are changing the game for women's basketball, respectively, at the college and WNBA levels.

The Iowa superstar broke the NCAA women's all-time scoring record on Thursday, passing former record-holder Kelsey Plum, who poured in 3,527 career points over 139 games at Washington from 2013-17.

And with the New York Liberty, Ionescu is making headlines and going viral with her thrilling big-time shots and Curry-esque reactions.

Ionescu and Curry made history Saturday night in a joint WNBA vs. NBA showdown, and it appears that was only the beginning of what's in store in the future.

