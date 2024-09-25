Trending
Kevin Knox

Report: Veteran forward Knox, Warriors agree to one-year contract

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors bolstered their roster depth ahead of training camp.

Veteran forward Kevin Knox agreed to a one-year contract with Golden State, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The 25-year-old Knox, a former No. 9 overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft, played three-plus seasons in New York before he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks midway through the 2021-22 season. Knox then played for the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 season before a second stint with Detroit last season.

Knox averaged 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game on 39.2-percent shooting from the field and 34.1 percent from 3-point range in 306 career games (77 starts) before he was added to Golden State's Summer League roster earlier this offseason.

The journeyman forward shined for the Warriors this summer, leading the team in total points (70) and rebounds (34) in exhibition play.

Now he returns to Golden State to compete for a roster spot.

