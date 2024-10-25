Report: Warriors' Kuminga drawing Nets offseason interest

Two prominent NBA franchises could be a potential fit for Jonathan Kuminga.

The Brooklyn Nets could put forward an offer sheet for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga next offseason after the Warriors forward failed to sign a contract extension before Monday's deadline, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported on Friday.

“The Nets are going to be a stalking horse for everyone,” Fischer said on Bleacher Report. “There's already been rumblings of Brooklyn potentially willing to throw a big offer sheet at Jonathan Kuminga.”

Kuminga has one year left on his rookie deal, and given the 22-year-old’s youth and raw talent, he could be a tantalizing trade prospect for teams flush with draft picks and cap space.

One of those teams, as Fischer speculated, could be the Philadelphia 76ers.

“The Philadelphia 76ers have this K.J. Martin $7.9 million deal, Kuminga at $7.6 million slots right in there,” Fischer said. “I’m not reporting that the 76ers are definitively trying to turn K.J. Martin’s contract into Jonathan Kuminga but if you’re looking for a potential suitor…

“The Sixers have definitely indicated around the league and behind the scenes that they are willing to pay to add in another piece. They are willing to spend their draft capital.”

While Kuminga and the Warriors eventually would like to work out a deal, the 2024-25 season could be a make-or-break campaign for the 22-year-old, who coach Steve Kerr hopes can develop into a reliable second option to superstar Steph Curry.

However, despite a breakout season last year, time might be running out for the young forward to step into the role the organization envisioned for him when they selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Depending on how the first half of his season goes, Kuminga could be a trade asset for the Warriors before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, if a team like the 76ers comes calling.

Or, if the Warriors hang on to him throughout the remainder of the season, perhaps a team like the Nets could pursue him in the offseason.

