Dunleavy explains how no Warriors extension impacts Kuminga's future

SAN FRANCISCO – Now that the deadline has passed for giving Jonathan Kuminga a contract extension, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy basically stated the ball is in Kuminga's court to get a deal done next NBA offseason.

While both sides were anxious to get something accomplished, Monday’s deadline came and went without much news. The Warriors were able to get an extension done for Moses Moody, but talks with Kuminga and his reps failed to result in anything getting accomplished.

Despite that, Dunleavy said that Kuminga very much remains in the Warriors' plans for the 2024-25 season and hopefully beyond.

“I don’t think much has changed in regard to our hopes for his future with the team,” Dunleavy said. “Sometimes these things get done, sometimes they don’t. You don’t really want to overreact either way. So from that standpoint, really good communications and conversations over the course of the summer to get to where we got to.”

Talks about an extension between the Warriors and Kuminga apparently stalled due to financial reasons. The player wanted far more money than the team was willing to offer at this point.

By failing to get a deal done, the Warriors will now have to wait until next offseason before they can try to sign Kuminga.

That gives Kuminga the ability to strengthen or weaken his value over the course of the season.

“The most important thing for JK is just to have a great year. That’s what’s best for him, the Warriors, the whole deal.”

"The important thing is he has a great season, and that should be his only focus."



It sounds simple enough but there is definitely more to it.

Kuminga could use the lack of extension as motivation to go out and have an even bigger year than he’s had, or he could see it as a slap in the face, sulk about it and let it become bad baggage for the entire season.

Dunleavy doesn’t see Kuminga taking the latter route and instead sees big things ahead for the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

“That should be his only focus, and that should be the focus whether we got to an extension with him or not.” Dunleavy said. “It’s pretty simple and straightforward to me, Hgs motivation shouldn’t change. Now how he gets there and what he thinks about, and all that, you’d have to ask him about that. But I think it’s set up pretty well for him to have a terrific season, and that’s really the main thing that matters.”

