Report: DiVincenzo garnering immense interest from Knicks

Donte DiVincenzo reportedly is on the New York Knicks' radar.

NBA Insider Ian Begley reported before the 2023 NBA Draft that if the Knicks traded forward Obi Toppin for a draft pick, New York would need to sign a player to replace him, and DiVincenzo's name was one of the first to be mentioned around the Knicks' front office.

"To that end, several influential members of the organization support the idea of signing Donte DiVincenzo in free agency this summer," Begley wrote Thursday morning. "DiVincenzo has a player option for 2023-24. The Knicks, as currently constituted, will have access to the $12.2 million non-tax player exception in the offseason."

Last offseason, DiVincenzo signed a two-year, $9.3 million contract with the Warriors after the Sacramento Kings declined to make him a qualifying offer.

And though Golden State had many ups and downs last season, the 26-year-old certainly was one of the consistent bright spots.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr often raved about the stability DiVincenzo brought to the team, likening him to a dependable MLB starting pitcher and how his versatility made him an invaluable part of what Golden State was trying to do as the defending champions.

Playing in 72 games (36 starts) last season, DiVincenzo hit 39.7 percent of his looks from 3-point land, by far the best of his career. His 3.5 assists per game also was a career-high.

For his part, DiVincenzo has stated that he wants to stay with the Warriors though many around the league believe that the guard simply will be too pricey for the Warriors to retain.

Begley also added that DiVincenzo played with Knicks star Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart at Villanova, potentially making a reunion with them more likely.

Hart also has been recruiting DiVincenzo in recent weeks to join the Knicks, adding more fuel to the fire.

Whatever DiVincenzo decides to do, it's clear that he will have many suitors in free agency. And considering the impact he had for the Warriors last season, it only makes sense that he is highly sought after.

