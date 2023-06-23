Podziemski, Jackson-Davis want to be ‘sponges' around Warriors

Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis will be doing their best to absorb as much knowledge as they can from the Warriors' veteran core.

In their introductory press conference Friday, both Podziemski and Jackson-Davis explained the importance of listening to an experience-laden group led by Steve Kerr and Steph Curry.

"For me personally, I just think for me and Trayce, I think it's all about being a sponge from day one," Podziemski told reporters. "Obviously a lot of veterans on the team that have been through it, a lot of championships. Coach Kerr has won nine of them.

"Just a lot of veteran leadership that will help guys like me and Trayce, and you know, you want to win a championship now."

The rooks are prepared to be sponges around the Warriors' vets pic.twitter.com/FcKj8ASWH4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 23, 2023

Jackson-Davis echoed Podziemski's sentiment on the importance of listening to such an accomplished group of players and how it can pay dividends for the two rookies trying to play their way onto the court.

"Piggybacking off what he said, just being a sponge and being able to absorb all the knowledge that these veterans have, and they like to play in space and me and him both like to pass the ball," Jackson-Davis said. "We are very unselfish players, and so I think it's going to be a great fit for both of us."

The two rookies' willingness to absorb everything that is thrown at them surely is a good sign for Dub Nation.

Podziemski, the No. 19 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, showed immense promise during his time at Santa Clara University. Averaging 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point land, Podziemski gives Kerr and the Warriors versatility as a guard/forward combo.

On the other hand, Jackson Davis gives Golden State insurance as a big.

Originally drafted No. 57 overall by the Washington Wizards then traded to the Warriors for Patrick Baldwin Jr. as part of the larger Jordan Poole-Chris Paul deal, the 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis filled up that stat sheet in his final year at Indiana.

Jackson-Davis averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.9 blocks in 34.5 minutes for the Hoosiers, showing his all-around play and how he can impact the game in multiple ways.

RELATED: Warriors roll dice in NBA draft in search of ‘feel,' team fit

With Podziemski and Jackson-Davis showing out for their respective programs, the sky is the limit for the two in the NBA if they heed what Golden State's veterans say.

And judging by what they've said, the two look ready for the challenge ahead.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast