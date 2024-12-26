Heat president Riley shares direct response to Butler trade rumors

The Miami Heat have given an update on the Jimmy Butler trade speculation.

In a press release from team president Pat Riley, the franchise will not be trading Butler, who has been the talk of trade rumors for most of the 2024-25 NBA season.

“We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches,” Riley wrote. “Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler.”

Statement from Pat Riley



Earlier in the week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the 35-year-old wanted to leave Miami before the NBA trade deadline.

Now, it’s clear the team has no intention of parting ways with Butler. The six-time NBA All-Star is expected to opt out of his contract after the season and hit the free agency market.

There was talk of Butler potentially getting traded to the Warriors, but nothing materialized.

Through 20 games this season, Butler is averaging 18.5 points on 55.2 percent shooting, with 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 31.4 minutes.

Golden State has been pursuing trades to bolster the roster recently, looking to grab another big-time scorer if possible. Now, the Warriors will have to look elsewhere for a trade.

