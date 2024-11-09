What we learned as Warriors' win streak ends in blowout loss to Cavs

BOX SCORE

The Warriors’ exuberant stroll through the NBA was interrupted Friday night by a public mugging in downtown Cleveland.

They took a 136-117 beatdown under a volley of Cavaliers buckets that served as a stinging rebuttal to Golden State’s rousing triumph over the defending champion Celtics two nights earlier in Boston.

For this was a “statement game” of a different kind, as it rudely informed the Warriors there will be certain matchups – certainly this one – that will be problematic despite the depth on their roster.

The Warriors (7-2) gained a measure of respect in the second half, summoning grit and outscoring the Cavs, 75-53, but there was far too much mountain to complete the climb against the league’s only undefeated (10-0) team.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field, including an encouraging 3 of 7 from distance. Stephen Curry managed only 12 points, playing only 24 minutes, a mere eight in the second half.

Here are three takeaways from a game that will give Golden State’s coaches and players plenty to evaluate before heading to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Sunday:

Blitzed From The Jump

Cleveland scored 13 seconds into the game, and the Warriors responded 27 seconds later with a bucket of their own, pulling even at 2-2. That was the last tie of the game.

More than four minutes passed before Golden State got another point, while the Cavaliers were piling up 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, with a couple free throws, to take a 20-2 lead with 7:33 left in the first quarter.

And it only got uglier. Cleveland followed its 39-point first quarter with a 44-point second quarter, taking an 83-42 lead at the half.

What happened? The Cavaliers’ barrage amounted to an avalanche of buckets through the most accommodating defense the Warriors have played this season. There were numerous breakdowns that led to easy buckets, slow closeouts on shooters and another component that had little to do with their defense.

Another factor was the offense reverting to bad habits of the past, giving the Cavs 15 points off 13 turnovers in the first 24 minutes. It got better later, as Golden State finished with 17 turnovers, still giving away 15 total points.

Surprisingly Vulnerable On Glass

The Warriors came into the game as the top rebounding team in the NBA, averaging 49.5 per game. It’s a testament to their ability to overcome their relative lack of size with fundamentals and desire.

Didn’t matter. At all. Not on this night.

The Cavaliers, ranked 23rd in rebounding (42.1 per game), came out and snatched rebounds like bullies taking lunch money from the helpless. No one on the Golden State roster – not even redoubtable glass-eater Kevon Looney – found more than two rebounds in the first half, as Cleveland posted a whopping 25-13 advantage.

Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell, at 6-foot-2, had four rebounds at the half. So, too, did Golden State’s entire starting lineup. The Warriors recovered well in the second half, but eventually lost the rebounding battle 43-41.

Being outrebounded almost always opens the door to defeat, and being dominated practically assures it. This was among the Warriors’ most reliable assets, making this smackdown particularly painful.

Backcourt Back To Full Strength

Brandin Podziemski, who missed the win in Boston with an illness, returned to active duty, as did De'Anthony Melton, who missed five games with a lower back strain.

Both combo guards were listed on the afternoon injury report as “questionable” before warming up before the game and being cleared ahead of tipoff.

Podziemski, who left at halftime of Golden State’s win over the Wizards on Monday in Washington, scored 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field (0 of 3 from beyond the arc). He submitted a team high-tying seven rebounds, four steals and four assists. He played a team-high 27 minutes and was plus-7.

Melton, who last played in an Oct. 27 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center, finished with 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field, including 2 of 6 from distance. He added three assists and two rebounds. He finished plus-6 over 18 minutes.

Both moved well, but neither could salvage much in this rout. They will be needed Sunday against the Thunder, who sit atop the Western Conference.

