Jokić hilariously believes Warriors recently won seven NBA titles

While the Warriors might not be the contending team they used to be, no one can deny that Golden State owned the NBA for a decade.

Players and fans around the league vividly remember the days of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the now-Dallas Maverick Klay Thompson running laps around the competition en route to four NBA championships.

One of those players is Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić. In a video shared by the NBA on Instagram, the three-time NBA MVP was asked to list the last 25 title-winning teams, and Jokić only could recall a handful, hilariously including the Warriors.

“Boston [Celtics], us (Nuggets), Golden State, Lakers, Milwaukee [Bucks], Golden State like seven times, that’s it,” Jokić said in the video.

Talk about flattering.

Jokić believed Golden State had taken home seven of the last 25 Larry O'Brien Championship Trophies.

The Warriors probably would love for that to be the case; however, they can rest easy with four of the last 10 titles.

Jokić shows Golden State love often.

During the 2023-24 NBA season, the center proudly wore a “Brate” shirt in respect of the late Warriors coach Dejan Milojević. Jokić also has given Draymond Green props for precisely analyzing his game on television, which gave the Golden State icon on-air confidence.

Sure, Jokić’s Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals and remain contenders in the competitive Western Conference landscape. But the nine-year veteran remembers the Warriors’ dynasty all too well, even losing a series to Golden State during the Dubs’ 2022 title run.

